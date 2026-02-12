SOCAR Fiber along TANAP gas pipeline becomes key bridge for energy and data flows

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. SOCAR Türkiye’s subsidiary, SOCAR Fiber, established along the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), is becoming a strategic bridge for both energy and data flows, Trend reports, citing SOCAR Türkiye.

“In the digital world, data that travels in seconds becomes stable and reliable only with robust infrastructure. Growing demands for high-speed internet, low latency, and enhanced security have made fiber infrastructure an indispensable element of modern communication networks.

Continuous connectivity, efficiency, and security are strategically important not only for individual users but also for critical sectors such as finance, healthcare, education, energy, and logistics. Investments in infrastructure thus form the foundation of technological, economic, and social development,” SOCAR Türkiye said.

The 1,850-kilometer SOCAR Fiber route, spanning east to west across Türkiye, is considered one of the most significant investments in the sector. The line, laid along the TANAP pipeline, serves as a strategic bridge not only for energy but also for data flows.

“The route passes near major cities including Bursa, Eskişehir, Ankara, Sivas, Erzurum, and Kars, and features dual-layer cabling on both sides, ensuring redundancy and high reliability. This represents one of the most critical components of uninterrupted internet connectivity,” SOCAR Türkiye said. The infrastructure strengthens intercity communication and supports international connectivity, stretching to the borders with Greece and Georgia and linking regions from Europe to the Caucasus and Caspian countries.

In this context, Türkiye is making a major stride toward becoming not just an energy corridor, but a fully integrated digital data corridor.

The SOCAR Fiber line is designed to integrate seamlessly with the energy infrastructure stretching from Azerbaijan to Italy along the Southern Gas Corridor, ensuring a powerful, secure, and high-capacity data transmission network along the east-west axis for both Türkiye and the wider region.

Building energy and communication lines along a single route creates significant synergies in infrastructure investment. This strategy not only reduces costs but also strengthens regional cooperation, enhancing the security and reliability of both energy and digital communications.

The secure and high-speed connectivity provided by fiber infrastructure is a direct driver of digital economy growth. From data centers and cloud computing to online education and smart city applications, reliable internet infrastructure has become essential for technological advancement.

Thanks to SOCAR Fiber’s investments along the TANAP route, this east-west backbone across Türkiye addresses not only today’s digital demands but also those of the future, delivering high-speed, low-latency, and highly reliable connectivity.

Beyond faster internet, fiber technologies are enabling sustainable digital transformation across multiple sectors, fueling economic growth, enhancing global competitiveness, and supporting the seamless flow of information from local to international scales.

Combined with the regional links provided by the Southern Gas Corridor, SOCAR Fiber’s east-west line in Türkiye represents more than an infrastructure project; it is emerging as a cornerstone for the digital future of the region,” SOCAR said.

