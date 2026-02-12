Azerbaijan’s Scientific and Technical Library unveils new information bulletin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Azerbaijan’s Republic Scientific and Technical Library, operating under the Intellectual Property Agency, has published its first information bulletin, providing readers with insights into the latest scientific and technical developments, Trend reports.

The library’s collections preserve local and international publications across all fields of science and technology, including books, journals, newspapers, and other printed materials. With a history spanning a century, the library’s holdings are regularly updated through contributions from government institutions, publishers, companies, authors, and readers, as well as documents from international patent offices in 35 countries in 27 languages.

The newly released bulletin, based on materials added to the library’s collections in 2025, allows specialists to explore research in fields such as computer science, metrology, mathematics, natural sciences, and more. It highlights studies relevant both globally and to specific countries, offering reliable sources for experts and researchers in areas including engineering, agriculture, construction, architecture, history, and geography.

The Republic Scientific and Technical Library editorial team plans to publish the information bulletin annually, ensuring ongoing access to updated resources for the scientific and technical community.

