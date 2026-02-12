Kazakh Air Astana set to resume flights from Almaty to Baku

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 12. Kazakh Air Astana airline is resuming direct flights from Almaty to Baku, Trend reports via the company.

“Starting from March 15, 2026, flights on the Almaty-Baku-Almaty route will operate twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays. From April, the frequency will increase to three times a week, and from May to four times a week: on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays,” the information says.

The airline is also increasing the frequency of regular flights on the Atyrau-Baku-Atyrau route to three times a week. From March 18, flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays; from April, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Flight time is 3 hours 35 minutes from Almaty and 1 hour 25 minutes from Atyrau. Kazakh citizens do not require a visa to travel to Azerbaijan.

Air Astana, founded in 2002, is Kazakhstan’s leading carrier and the country’s largest airline.