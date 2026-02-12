Azerbaijan's SSS uncovers plan to hijack AZTV amid protests in 2020 (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Chairman of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP) Ali Karimli instructed the party member Fuad Gahramanli to seize the administrative buildings of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) and "Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting" CJSC (AZTV) during the July 2020 events, the statement of the State Security Service (SSS) says, Trend reports.

Ali Karimli, continuing his criminal acts in accordance with the general agreement reached in advance with the aforementioned individuals, during the Azerbaijani citizens’ march in Baku on the night of July 14-15, 2020, in support of the army and against the aggressive war waged by Armenia in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, instructed Fuad Gahramanli and others to form with party representatives small groups and join the marchers and then create a chaotic situation by replacing patriotic slogans with provocative calls, and thus taking advantage of this situation and controlling the crowd, seize the administrative buildings of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the "Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting" CJSC, including announcing the seizure of power through the mass media.

Investigative measures have been carried out by the SSS in connection with criminal acts directed against state power.

Investigations into the criminal case are continuing.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel