Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 12, Trend reports.
According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 33 currencies went up, while 13 currencies fell compared to February 10.
The official rate for $1 is 1,284,555 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,526,419 rials. On February 10, the euro was priced at 1,527,696 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on February 12
|
Rial on February 10
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1,284,555
|
1,284,116
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
1,753,608
|
1,754,926
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
1,668,103
|
1,671,908
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
144,484
|
143,685
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
135,672
|
133,925
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
204,291
|
204,486
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
14,160
|
14,146
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
349,777
|
349,657
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
4,185,461
|
4,182,574
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
459,168
|
459,316
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
839,810
|
822,581
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
164,322
|
164,324
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
3,338,024
|
3,338,273
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
946,520
|
946,147
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
777,925
|
776,503
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
80,882
|
80,704
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
29,437
|
29,458
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
16,661
|
16,619
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
352,900
|
352,779
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
97,978
|
98,053
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
11,622
|
11,613
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
915,613
|
910,006
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
342,548
|
342,431
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
3,416,370
|
3,415,202
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
1,018,076
|
1,014,182
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
1,050,120
|
1,051,142
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
41,518
|
41,513
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
612
|
611
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
884,594
|
883,713
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
203,913
|
203,241
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
185,809
|
185,526
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
4,134,853
|
4,128,791
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
327,658
|
326,402
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
887,703
|
880,894
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
1,811,784
|
1,811,165
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
1,526,419
|
1,527,696
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
260,316
|
260,169
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
478,776
|
478,460
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiah
|
IDR
|
76,519
|
76,441
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
19,830
|
19,829
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
447,584
|
445,880
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
755,621
|
755,362
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
2,203,787
|
2,196,601
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
136,749
|
137,161
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
366,232
|
367,253
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
3,341
|
3,360
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,616,760 rials and $1 costs 1,360,581.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.59-1.62 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.90-1.93 million rials.
