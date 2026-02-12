Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 12, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 33 currencies went up, while 13 currencies fell compared to February 10.

The official rate for $1 is 1,284,555 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,526,419 rials. On February 10, the euro was priced at 1,527,696 rials.

Currency Rial on February 12 Rial on February 10 1 US dollar USD 1,284,555 1,284,116 1 British pound GBP 1,753,608 1,754,926 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,668,103 1,671,908 1 Swedish króna SEK 144,484 143,685 1 Norwegian krone NOK 135,672 133,925 1 Danish krone DKK 204,291 204,486 1 Indian rupee INR 14,160 14,146 1 UAE Dirham AED 349,777 349,657 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,185,461 4,182,574 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 459,168 459,316 100 Japanese yen JPY 839,810 822,581 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 164,322 164,324 1 Omani rial OMR 3,338,024 3,338,273 1 Canadian dollar CAD 946,520 946,147 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 777,925 776,503 1 South African rand ZAR 80,882 80,704 1 Turkish lira TRY 29,437 29,458 1 Russian ruble RUB 16,661 16,619 1 Qatari riyal QAR 352,900 352,779 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 97,978 98,053 1 Syrian pound SYP 11,622 11,613 1 Australian dollar AUD 915,613 910,006 1 Saudi riyal SAR 342,548 342,431 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,416,370 3,415,202 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,018,076 1,014,182 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,050,120 1,051,142 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 41,518 41,513 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 612 611 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 884,594 883,713 1 Libyan dinar LYD 203,913 203,241 1 Chinese yuan CNY 185,809 185,526 100 Thai baht THB 4,134,853 4,128,791 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 327,658 326,402 1,000 South Korean won KRW 887,703 880,894 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,811,784 1,811,165 1 euro EUR 1,526,419 1,527,696 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 260,316 260,169 1 Georgian lari GEL 478,776 478,460 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 76,519 76,441 1 Afghan afghani AFN 19,830 19,829 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 447,584 445,880 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 755,621 755,362 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,203,787 2,196,601 1 Tajik somoni TJS 136,749 137,161 1 Turkmen manat TMT 366,232 367,253 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,341 3,360

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,616,760 rials and $1 costs 1,360,581.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.59-1.62 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.90-1.93 million rials.

