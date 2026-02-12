Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 12

Economy Materials 12 February 2026 09:39 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 12

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 12, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 33 currencies went up, while 13 currencies fell compared to February 10.

The official rate for $1 is 1,284,555 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,526,419 rials. On February 10, the euro was priced at 1,527,696 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 12

Rial on February 10

1 US dollar

USD

1,284,555

1,284,116

1 British pound

GBP

1,753,608

1,754,926

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,668,103

1,671,908

1 Swedish króna

SEK

144,484

143,685

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

135,672

133,925

1 Danish krone

DKK

204,291

204,486

1 Indian rupee

INR

14,160

14,146

1 UAE Dirham

AED

349,777

349,657

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,185,461

4,182,574

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

459,168

459,316

100 Japanese yen

JPY

839,810

822,581

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

164,322

164,324

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,338,024

3,338,273

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

946,520

946,147

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

777,925

776,503

1 South African rand

ZAR

80,882

80,704

1 Turkish lira

TRY

29,437

29,458

1 Russian ruble

RUB

16,661

16,619

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

352,900

352,779

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

97,978

98,053

1 Syrian pound

SYP

11,622

11,613

1 Australian dollar

AUD

915,613

910,006

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

342,548

342,431

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,416,370

3,415,202

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,018,076

1,014,182

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,050,120

1,051,142

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

41,518

41,513

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

612

611

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

884,594

883,713

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

203,913

203,241

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

185,809

185,526

100 Thai baht

THB

4,134,853

4,128,791

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

327,658

326,402

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

887,703

880,894

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,811,784

1,811,165

1 euro

EUR

1,526,419

1,527,696

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

260,316

260,169

1 Georgian lari

GEL

478,776

478,460

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

76,519

76,441

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

19,830

19,829

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

447,584

445,880

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

755,621

755,362

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,203,787

2,196,601

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

136,749

137,161

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

366,232

367,253

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,341

3,360

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,616,760 rials and $1 costs 1,360,581.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.59-1.62 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.90-1.93 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Latest

Latest

Read more