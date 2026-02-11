Azerbaijan, U.S. brainstorm expanding cooperation in finance and investment (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce exchanged views on the possibilities of expanding cooperation in the field of finance and investment, Trend reports via the CBA.

The management of the CBA and the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan participated in a round table meeting held within the framework of the business mission organized by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to Azerbaijan.

During an event focused on "Finance and Investment," Taleh Kazimov, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), underscored the significant expansion of economic and financial cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States in recent years, highlighting that this partnership has now evolved into a strategic alliance. He emphasized that the foundation of mutual trust between the two nations presents promising prospects for sustainable growth.

In his address, Kazimov elaborated on the various reforms Azerbaijan has undertaken to strengthen macroeconomic stability, ensure the resilience of the financial and banking sector, foster financial technology development, and drive digitalization efforts. He also outlined advancements in sustainable financial instruments and cross-border payment infrastructure. The Chairman further emphasized the crucial role of collaboration with U.S. companies, particularly in terms of technology transfer, knowledge exchange, and the valuable contribution of banking missions to the enhancement of relations with U.S. financial institutions.

Kazimov extended his gratitude to Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations and Senior Vice President at the Middle East and Türkiye at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, for his leadership of the business mission, which he believes will significantly advance business and investment ties between the two countries. He reaffirmed the importance of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as a key platform in fostering bilateral economic relations, describing it as a vital bridge that promotes trade, innovation, and shared prosperity.

Following the event, the delegation, comprising prominent U.S. multinational corporations, engaged in a Q&A session, during which inquiries were addressed, and discussions ensued on expanding avenues for cooperation in the finance and investment sectors.

A series of high-level meetings was also conducted as part of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's business mission to Azerbaijan, involving key government agencies, senior officials, and representatives from the private sector. These discussions are viewed as pivotal in further strengthening and deepening the economic ties between the two nations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel