Expand your shopping opportunities with Birbank’s “Böl-ödə” credit

Birbank offers its customers the opportunity to pay for goods and services in installments through the “Böl-ödə” credit, providing convenient and flexible financial solutions.

With the “Böl-ödə” credit, Birbank customers can instantly purchase their desired products or services at partner retail and service outlets and make payments in installments. One of the key advantages of this service is the ability to complete a purchase using only a single identity document within a short period of time directly at partner locations. In addition, the application process for online purchases is also quick and convenient.

The “Böl-ödə” credit is available in amounts ranging from AZN 100 to AZN 15000 and allows customers to pay for goods and services through monthly installments over a period of 2 to 35 months. A variety of repayment terms enables Birbank customers to choose the option that best suits their budget and manage payments with ease.

The full list of partner retail and service points for the “Böl-ödə” credit is available at the following link: www.b-b.az/QUnmlb.

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 115 branches and 53 service offices. Until 2025, the bank operated under the name Kapital Bank, the country's first bank and it's a part of PASHA Holding.