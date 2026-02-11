Azerbaijan sets new standard in patent registration with digital Eurasian filing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Azerbaijan has become the first country in Eurasia to register patents, a source in the Intellectual Property Agency told Trend.

According to the source, the agency, with the support of the Eurasian Patent Office, has launched the service for electronic submission of Eurasian application documents.

The source noted that as a result of the pilot project implemented for the first time in the Eurasian space in Azerbaijan, this service has been integrated into the Patent Trademark Open Target electronic information system of the Intellectual Property Agency, and applicants from Azerbaijan have been provided with the opportunity to submit Eurasian application documents for inventions and industrial designs electronically and directly to the Eurasian Patent Office.

The introduction of a new functional service by the agency facilitates applicants' applications, significantly reduces the workload of experts, and accelerates their activities. This service, integrated into the mentioned system, makes the process of processing Eurasian application documents faster and more effective, simplifies legal procedures, allows applicants to assess their applications more quickly and accurately, eliminates bureaucratic obstacles, ensures transparency, and boosts the invention activity. Thus, a more convenient and time-saving working environment is created for both applicants and experts.

The mentioned service is based on and implemented through the national Patent Trademark Open Target system, which is accessible to everyone at any time and from any place, operating 24/7.

The implementation of these innovations in the system once again confirms Azerbaijan's openness to modern approaches and innovations in the field of filing international patent application documents.

