Uzatom and Russia's Rosatom chart path to boost nuclear medicine in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 11. Uzbekistan and Russia’s Rosatom have agreed to jointly develop a roadmap and a long-term strategy for the advancement of nuclear medicine in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Uzatom.

The agreement was reached during a meeting that brought together representatives from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Health, the authorities responsible for radiation and nuclear safety under the Cabinet of Ministers, key medical centers across the country, as well as experts from Rosatom’s Technologies of Construction division.

The planned documentation is poised to serve as a cornerstone for the transfer of technology, the training of specialists, and the enhancement of healthcare services across Uzbekistan.

This initiative is expected to make a substantial impact on reducing cancer rates by enabling earlier diagnoses and the adoption of modern treatment methodologies grounded in nuclear technologies.

In the course of the meeting, the Russian delegation also shared its expertise in the development of advanced nuclear medicine infrastructure. This includes the construction of cyclotron facilities, the production of radiopharmaceuticals, the establishment of PET/CT diagnostic centers, and the implementation of successful international turnkey projects in the field.