Uzbekistan, EU accelerate cooperation on key raw materials and transport

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 11. Uzbekistan and the European Union discussed expanding cooperation in key areas, including digitalization, transport connectivity, critical raw materials, and water management, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

The talks were held during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, and Charlotte Adriaen, Head of the Central Asia and Afghanistan Unit at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Partnerships (DG INTPA), alongside Toivo Klaar, the EU Ambassador to Uzbekistan.

The parties also engaged in discussions regarding the enhancement of their partnership through a more dynamic utilization of existing dialogue platforms and business cooperation mechanisms involving Uzbekistan, the European Union, and Central Asian countries.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing practical collaboration and sustaining a constructive dialogue across key sectors of mutual interest.

In October 2025, Uzbekistan and the European Union formalized their commitment through the signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA). This agreement establishes a broadened framework for political engagement and economic cooperation, aimed at reinforcing EU support for Uzbekistan’s modernization efforts, particularly in sectors such as industry, innovation, and investment-driven fields like pharmaceuticals.