Baku, Abu Dhabi sign MoU on twinning relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed the Memorandum of Understanding on establishing twinning relations between the cities of Baku and Abu Dhabi, Trend reports via the Baku City Executive Authority.

The document was signed during a meeting of a delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), led by the Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport of Abu Dhabi, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa with Head of the Baku City Executive Authority Eldar Azizov on February 11.

During the meeting, Azizov noted that the high level of friendship and cooperation between the two countries is the result of the activities of their leaders. He emphasized that the presentation of the "Zayed Award for Human Fraternity" to President Ilham Aliyev during his working visit to the UAE on February 4 is a high appreciation of the head of state’s successful policy. According to him, all this creates a solid foundation for successful cooperation between the capitals of Baku and Abu Dhabi.

Providing information about Baku, Azizov stated that as a result of President Ilham Aliyev’s policy, the city has risen to a qualitatively new level, and this process is continuing successfully.

Referring to the long-standing friendly relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa stressed that his country attaches special importance to ties with Azerbaijan.

“This is my first visit to your city, and judging by what I have seen, I am sure it will not be the last,” he said.

Highlighting Baku’s rapid development and the effectiveness of its urban management, the guest expressed hope that the two capitals would learn much from each other.

Azizov also presented the guest with the Arabic edition of the book “The History of the Patriotic War. The Personality Factor,” dedicated to Azerbaijan’s glorious victory and already published in 11 languages.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel