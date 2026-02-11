Tashkent set to host key Uzbekistan-Serbia Business Forum

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 11. The Uzbekistan-Serbia Business Forum will be held in Tashkent on February 20, Trend reports via the Investment Promotion Agency of Uzbekistan.

The event is expected to serve as a platform for strengthening bilateral business ties, establishing new partnerships, and expanding cooperation between companies from both countries.

The forum will highlight the economic potential of Uzbekistan and Serbia and provide detailed information on investment opportunities across a range of sectors.

Participants will also discuss promising areas of cooperation aimed at boosting trade, investment, and long-term economic engagement.

Meanwhile, the previous Uzbekistan–Serbia Business Forum was held in Tashkent on October 29, 2025, bringing together more than 100 representatives from the public and private sectors of the states.