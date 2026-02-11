Turkmen-Iranian ties reach new level in 2025 - FM

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 11. The year 2025 marked a turning point in Turkmen-Iranian diplomacy, ushering in a new age of unprecedented cooperation, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The statement was made during a reception held in Ashgabat to mark the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran—Revolution Day. The event, organized by the Iranian Embassy, brought together diplomats, government officials, and members of the public, underscoring the strong bilateral ties between the two neighboring countries.

Iran’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Ali Mojtaba Rouzbehani, highlighted the depth of Iran-Turkmenistan relations, noting that cooperation goes beyond formal state interactions. He praised Turkmenistan’s policy of permanent positive neutrality as a key factor for regional stability.

“We respect Turkmenistan's policy of permanent positive neutrality and consider it a key factor in regional stability,” Rouzbehani said.

Strong links between Turkmenistan and Iran date back to 1991 and are based on the two countries' shared border of more than 1,000 km. Since Turkmenistan is an important commercial route for Iranian goods into Central Asia, the two countries work together on energy (including power imports and gas swaps), transportation, and regional security. Two major projects are the improvement of railway connections and the construction of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

