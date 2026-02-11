Azerbaijan's foreign policy prioritizes relations with Muslim and Arab countries - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. The development of relations with Muslim countries, including Arab countries, is one of the priority directions of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a reception of a delegation headed by the President of the Arab Parliament, Mohamed Ahmed Alyammahi, Trend reports.

The meeting discussed the reconstruction and development projects in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. President Ilham Aliyev noted that during nearly 30 years of occupation, Armenia had destroyed Azerbaijan’s material and cultural heritage, including Islamic religious monuments and mosques, which are now being restored.

They exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Arab Parliament, the legislative body of the League of Arab States, as well as other issues of mutual interest.