Uzbekneftegaz and Upwing Energy map out steps for co-op in gas production

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 11. Uzbekneftegaz and US-based Upwing Energy have identified further steps to advance cooperation, Trend reports via the Uzbek company.

The issue was discussed during an online meeting between Abdugani Saginov, Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftegaz, and the leadership of Upwing Energy.

According to information, the dialogue represents an important milestone in the consistent development of bilateral cooperation aimed at increasing gas production from low-yield gas wells.

The recent negotiations followed an initial meeting on January 21, 2026, during which the American company introduced advanced technologies aimed at enhancing output from low-productivity wells. In that session, the parties reviewed the proposed technical solutions and explored potential opportunities for their implementation at Uzbekneftegaz’s fields.

To transition the partnership into a more practical phase, preliminary agreements were established, and collaborative efforts were initiated to analyze geological and technical data.

On February 1, 2026, a confidentiality agreement was signed, following which the necessary baseline information was provided to the U.S. partner for the evaluation of the technologies' effectiveness. Using this data, specialists from Upwing Energy conducted an initial technical assessment.

The meeting underscored that sustained collaboration will be pivotal in expanding mutually beneficial relations, enhancing the efficiency of existing gas wells, and contributing to the overall increase in Uzbekistan’s natural gas production.