Türkiye supports Kyrgyzstan’s bid for UN Security Council seat

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 11. Türkiye will support Kyrgyzstan’s candidacy for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for the 2027-2028 term, the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmuş, said, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz Parliament.

He made the announcement at a joint press conference with Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, held on February 10, 2026.

The parliamentary leaders of countries provided a detailed briefing to journalists, outlining the key issues discussed and the proposals put forward during their meeting.

The sides highlighted that a thorough exchange of perspectives occurred on advancing cooperation, particularly in the political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian domains. The discussion also encompassed efforts to strengthen inter-parliamentary relations.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s keen interest in fostering bilateral cooperation and reinforcing ties between the two brotherly nations.

“In particular, the close rapport between our heads of state, Sadyr Japarov and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has ushered in a new era of partnership. As a result, numerous agreements were signed last year. Therefore, through the swift ratification of these agreements, the parliaments of our two countries should play an active role in expanding cooperation,” he stated.

He also noted that an agreement was reached with his counterpart to deepen inter-parliamentary cooperation through parliamentary friendship groups, adding that parliamentary diplomacy forms the foundation of the overall partnership.

Furthermore, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu further invited Turkish athletes and officials to take part in the upcoming 6th World Nomad Games, which will be held later this year.

In turn, Numan Kurtulmuş noted that Kyrgyzstan is one of Türkiye’s key partners.

“We attach priority importance to bilateral cooperation and also actively cooperate on international platforms such as the Organization of Turkic States and TURKPA. Today, we discussed ways to further develop our established relations and exchanged views on deepening political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation,” he said.