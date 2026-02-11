PMCG sheds light on initiatives to improve Middle Corridor's efficiency (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Azerbaijan occupies one of the key strategic positions in the Middle Corridor not only due to its geographical location, but also due to its growing role in regional coordination, development of railway connectivity, and promotion of stability in the South Caucasus, the international consulting company PMCG told Trend.

The company noted that as an important transit country connecting Central Asia with the South Caucasus and further with Europe, Azerbaijan, together with Georgia, is a critical hub where sea and rail transport between the Caspian and Black Seas intersect.

In this context, an effective link between the port of Baku on the Caspian Sea and the Georgian ports on the Black Sea, primarily Batumi and Poti, is of particular strategic importance. These ports serve as the main maritime gateways for cargo flows from the Middle Corridor to European markets, complementing land routes such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. Recent positive developments in relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia also improve the prospects for long-term stability and transport connectivity in the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan's constructive role in promoting regional cooperation is an important factor in the sustainable development of the Middle Corridor," PMCG noted.

The company stressed that close operational cooperation between Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye remains the cornerstone of increasing capacity, synchronizing logistics operations, and reducing transit times.

Increasing the capacity and security of the Middle Corridor requires a focus on developing multimodal transport and further modernizing infrastructure, especially between the Caspian and Black Seas. Additional investment is required in the railway infrastructure connecting Azerbaijan with Georgia's Black Sea ports, as well as in the development of port infrastructure. Equally important is greater private sector participation in rail freight transport and the strengthening of corporate governance in state-owned enterprises. Enhanced coordination between the transport ministries of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, supported by digital platforms and unified procedures, will significantly improve the corridor's efficiency," PMCG says.

In addition, it is noted that the Middle Corridor creates significant opportunities for attracting foreign investment in port infrastructure, railway logistics hubs, and value-added services in supply chains.

"Growing international interest in supply chain diversification, including U.S. initiatives in the field of critical minerals and EU strategies for developing interconnectivity, further enhances Azerbaijan's investment attractiveness. PMCG plans to support the development of the Middle Corridor by conducting technical and economic studies, promoting regulatory policy reforms, building institutional capacity, and assisting in mobilizing international financing. The company intends to promote closer regional coordination and integrated planning between the Caspian and Black Sea segments of the corridor," PMCG added.