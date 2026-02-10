Uzbekistan targets major expansion of nation's Navoi International Airport operations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 10. Uzbekistan is gearing up to ramp up the number of flights at Navoi International Airport, aiming to soar to 7,000 flights annually by 2030, a leap of 2.3 times the current figure, Trend reports via the Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan.

The measures are outlined in a decree signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev titled “On measures to improve the efficiency of Navoi International Airport.”

According to the document, passenger traffic at the airport is expected to reach 150,000 passengers annually by 2030, while cargo volumes are projected to rise to 45,000 tons per year.

The decree also provides for the airport to be removed from the management of UzAirports, allowing it to independently expand the range of additional services and set tariffs for aircraft refueling and fuel storage.

Measures to enhance Navoi International Airport's efficiency aim to establish it as a key regional cargo hub via infrastructure modernization, "porto-franco" customs zones, and increased operational autonomy. Initiatives include ramping up cargo handling to over 20,000 tons, attracting over 25 airlines, and expanding non-aviation services by 50%.

Plans involve expanding fuel storage and aircraft maintenance capabilities, creating a free customs zone, investing in energy-efficient infrastructure, and increasing operational independence by separating from Uzbekistan Airports JSC. Training programs will be set up in collaboration with international aviation institutes.

