Azerbaijan’s Digital Minister hosts U.S. Chamber of Commerce for strategic talks

Photo: Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, held a meeting with a delegation led by Kush Choksy, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President of International Member Relations, Middle East & Türkiye, Trend reports via the ministry.

The meeting was attended by leaders and representatives of leading U.S. companies such as Apple, Mastercard, Visa, Ericsson, Motorola Solutions, Honeywell, Parallel Wireless, Meta, Resecurity, Global Data Risk, WhiteFox Defense Technologies, bp, Lummus Technology, and other companies.

During the meeting, opportunities for cooperation in the fields of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and digital technologies were discussed.

On February 9, 2026, a high-level delegation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce arrived in Azerbaijan. The delegation was led by Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President of International Member Relations and Senior Vice President for the Middle East & Türkiye. The group included Jennifer Miel, Vice President for the Middle East, Central Asia, and Türkiye, along with senior representatives from several major global companies, including Apple, Ardea Energy Technologies Inc., Ericsson AB, ExxonMobil, Herbalife, Meta, Visa, Wabtec, Baker Hughes, bp, Boeing Global, Honeywell, J.P. Morgan, Lummus Technology, Marriott, Mastercard, Shell International, Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers LLC, and Motorola Solutions. The delegation met with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan for discussions aimed at strengthening business ties and exploring new opportunities for cooperation.