Azerbaijan’s insurance coverage soars with growing property protection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The number of properties and apartments covered under Azerbaijan’s compulsory insurance system is approaching 200,000, said Islam Ismayilov, head of the Digital Solutions Development Department at the Union of Legal Entities of the Compulsory Insurance Bureau (CIB), Trend reports.

Speaking at the presentation of the bureau’s strategic projects for 2025, Ismayilov noted that there are 22,000 certificates issued under Compulsory Real Estate Insurance and 192,355 certificates under Compulsory Property Insurance. He added that the total number of standard compulsory motor vehicle insurance certificates has reached 1.61 million.

Ismayilov further noted that border insurance includes 45,275 certificates, while the “Green Card” insurance accounts for 6,547 certificates. Certificates for compulsory individual accident insurance for passengers have reached 200.

Meanwhile, compulsory insurance in Azerbaijan includes mandatory motor third-party liability (MTPL), property insurance against hazards, and employer-provided occupational accident coverage. Key types ensure coverage for damages to third parties, health emergencies, and structural property damage (especially from fire). The system is managed by the Compulsory Insurance Bureau (CIB) and covers all vehicle owners and specific property types.