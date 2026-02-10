Azerbaijan’s insurance sector gears up for innovation with new applications

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Azerbaijan’s insurance sector is set to roll out new applications in the coming period as authorities pursue innovation and reforms aimed at boosting customer satisfaction, said Vusal Masiyev, executive director of the Compulsory Insurance Bureau (CIB), Trend reports.

Speaking during the presentation of the bureau’s report on strategic projects implemented in 2025, Masiyev said Azerbaijan’s compulsory insurance market holds significant untapped potential and that steps to realize it are being carried out steadily.

“The main objective of the ISB is to ensure the stability of the compulsory insurance system and to protect the interests of insured persons and third parties,” he said.