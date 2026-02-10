Azerbaijan's Baku hosts celebration of Iran's national holiday

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10.​ The Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan is organizing an official reception on the occasion of the country's national holiday - the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Baku, Trend reports.

The event has begun with performance of national anthems of Azerbaijan and Iran.

The reception is attended by state and government officials, Azerbaijani MPs, ambassadors of foreign countries accredited in Azerbaijan, and the public representatives.

