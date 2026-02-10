President Tokayev pushes for swift digital transformation in tax and customs by 2027

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 10. Kazakhstan must complete the implementation of digital tax and customs administration by the end of 2027, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a Government meeting, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

He emphasized that this is a task of strategic importance. Furthermore, Tokayev stated that the National Goods Catalog and the Register of Domestic Producers should be urgently launched.

The president also stressed the need to expand digital product labeling, but emphasized that this should be done without disrupting planned production schedules.

"Fiscal policy effectiveness means, first and foremost, budget consolidation and strict financial discipline. A comprehensive review of current budget programs is needed to reduce inefficient state spending. This is a task of enormous importance. Do not delay its execution," he said.

Tokayev noted that the new Tax Code, which came into effect this year, is aimed at creating incentives for increased transparency and discipline in the economy. According to the Ministry of Economy, the introduction of a new tax regime for the self-employed has already brought over 180,000 new taxpayers into the legal field. The Government estimates that as a result of the tax reform, an additional 4.4 trillion tenge (about $8.9 billion) will be added to the state budget for the current year.