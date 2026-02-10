Azerbaijan's Mingachevir set to sign MoU under EU's Covenant of Mayors initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. A Memorandum of Understanding will be signed with the Mingachevir city as part of the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy (GCoM) initiative, Witold Sartorius, Head of the Technical Support Project Team for CoM participants in Azerbaijan, said at an event organized by the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan in cooperation with the EU, Trend reports.

Sartorius explained that the technical support project for CoM participants is not a standalone initiative but is integrated into existing programs and initiatives discussed by previous speakers.

“The main goal is to support municipalities in developing back-ups, preparing project proposals, and identifying funding opportunities to achieve real changes locally. Over the past two years, several municipalities have already prepared back-ups, but not all have received financing. Our current task is to return to these five municipalities and refine their project proposals,” he said.

He added that a second goal of the initiative is to involve an additional 20 municipalities in developing back-ups focused on sustainable energy and climate plans.

“All 25 municipalities will receive support in preparing concrete project proposals and jointly exploring funding opportunities. The project spans thirty months and includes three phases, from preparatory activities to the practical implementation of projects. Additional measures are planned to increase awareness and visibility of the initiative, including participation in events and information support,” Sartorius noted.

The Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy initiative was launched by the EU in 2008. Since 2015, the initiative has expanded globally.

The main goals of the Covenant of Mayors include:

- reducing greenhouse gas emissions through energy efficiency measures and expanding the use of renewable energy;

- increasing resilience to the impacts of climate change;

- strengthening cooperation between municipalities, local governments, and central governments;

- ensuring safe, sustainable, and reliable access to energy for all.

The Covenant of Mayors is signed by local and regional authorities committed to achieving the above-mentioned goals and voluntarily implementing EU climate and energy targets.

