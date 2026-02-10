Kazakhstan enters period of deep transformation, President Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 10. Kazakhstan has entered a period of deep transformation, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Government Meeting, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

According to the president, the country is undergoing large-scale transformations that will impact the future of the entire nation.

"During the National Kurultai meeting in Kyzylorda, I outlined the key elements of the constitutional reform," he stated. "The extensive public discourse surrounding this issue did not begin recently; it has been underway for six months. In order to organize and systematize the various proposals, a Constitutional Commission was established, comprising 130 members. The scope and professionalism of this Commission are unprecedented in our country’s history. Notably, the Commission does not include any foreign experts."

He further emphasized that since October of last year, citizens have had the opportunity to share their views through government digital platforms, eGov and eOtinish, which collectively received thousands of submissions.

"The Commission carefully reviewed and summarized all the proposals and made several amendments. It is important to note that the work of the Commission has been completely transparent. Never before in our country have reforms been discussed so thoroughly or received such wide coverage in live broadcasts."

He emphasized that the work on preparing the constitutional reform has truly become a nationwide effort.