Numerous U.S. companies see Azerbaijan as strategic partner - Jennifer Miel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Many companies
from the U.S. view Azerbaijan as a strategic partner, Vice
President of Middle East, Central Asia, and Türkiye at the US
Chamber of Commerce, Jennifer Miel, said at a briefing in Baku on
February 10, Trend
reports.
“Many companies from the delegation view Azerbaijan as a
strategic partner, not just as a sales market, as you mentioned.
Especially considering that the companies invested resources to
come here and spend two to three days in the country, meeting with
representatives of the government and the private sector,” she
said.
According to Miel, the warmth with which the American companies
were received by both the government and the private sector, as
well as by everyone they interacted with, has generated sincere
appreciation.
“We appreciate the time that, during such a busy period, was
allocated not only by top ministers, but also by the heads of
various agencies. This is where connections and opportunities are
created. This is where it is possible to discuss areas for joint
work, hold discussions on necessary reforms or technical issues
that need to be addressed so that companies can operate
effectively,” she added.