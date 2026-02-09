Turkmenistan, EU discuss prospects for institutional energy cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 9. Turkmenistan and the European Union have discussed current priorities and prospects for cooperation in the energy sector, with a focus on strengthening institutional interaction and practical engagement, Trend reports via the Turkmen embassy in Belgium.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Ambassador of Turkmenistan SaparPalvanov and Head of Energy Platform Task Force in DG ENER, European Commission, Cristina Lobillo Borrero.

The sides exchanged views on key issues of the energy and climate agenda. The importance of existing dialogue mechanisms was underscored, alongside mutual readiness to enhance and intensify these formats in the energy sphere.

The parties also confirmed their interest in maintaining regular contacts, including at a high level, and continuing a constructive, forward-looking dialogue in line with their respective priorities.

Meanwhile, in 2026, the relations between Turkmenistan and the European Union are focused on enhancing economic cooperation, advancing energy collaboration, and promoting sustainable development, in alignment with the EU's Strategy for Central Asia and the Interim Trade Agreement. Key areas of engagement include facilitating Turkmenistan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), supporting the transition to green energy, expanding trade relations, and conducting annual dialogues on human rights.