Azerbaijani court extends detention of Popular Front Party chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Azerbaijani authorities have extended the detention of Ali Karimli, Chairman of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA), Trend reports.

Karimli, who has been held by the State Security Service (DTX), appeared before the Sabail District Court, which approved prolonging his preventive detention for an additional period of four months. He faces charges under Article 278.1 of the Criminal Code, which concerns actions aimed at forcibly seizing power or attempting to alter the constitutional order.

According to the report, the search and interrogation of the homes of Ali Karimli and Mamed Ibrahim are related to the criminal case against Ramiz Mehdiyev, which is being investigated by the State Security Service.

The court granted the petition regarding Mehdiyev, who was brought to criminal responsibility for particularly serious crimes, and chose a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for a period of four months.

He is accused under Articles 278.1 (actions aimed at seizing state power), 274 (treason) and 193-1.3.2 (legalization of property obtained by criminal means) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel