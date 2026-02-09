EBRD discloses updated data on its investment portfolio in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) maintained an active investment portfolio in Georgia totaling 1,452 billion euros as of December 31, 2025, Trend reports via the EBRD.

The majority of the portfolio—727 million euros, or 50%—is concentrated in sustainable infrastructure projects. The corporate sector accounts for 139 million euros (10%), while financial institutions represent 586 million euros, or 40% of the total.

In 2025, the EBRD signed 10 projects in Georgia, with a combined value of annual investment of $306 million.

The EBRD’s current portfolio comprises 78 active operations, with the total value of operating assets in Georgia reaching 1,098 billion euro.

Since its establishment in Georgia in 1992, the bank has invested a cumulative 5.8 billion euro across 318 projects, underscoring its long-standing commitment to the country’s development.