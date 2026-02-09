Turkmenistan, UN discuss regional diplomacy training

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 9. Turkmenistan discussed key areas of cooperation with the United Nations and its specialized agencies, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issues were raised during the meeting on February 9 between Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Dmitry Shlapachenko, and ambassadors of Central Asian countries accredited in Ashgabat.

Special attention was given to the preparation and upcoming organization of the second regional training in Ashgabat for young diplomats and other government officials from Central Asian countries.

This follows Turkmenistan’s earlier announcement that it plans to propose a coordinated diplomatic approach within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states at the UN to safeguard international law. The statement was made by Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Belarus and Permanent Representative to the CIS statutory bodies, Nazarkuly Shagulyev, during a meeting of the CIS Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives in Minsk on January 29.

The United Nations in Turkmenistan serves as a development partner, endorsing national priorities aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals through the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (2021–2025/2026–2030). The Country Team, led by the UN Resident Coordinator, collaborates with the government on health, education, economic, and social reforms. Key focuses include people-centered governance, inclusive economic growth, and quality services. Major UN agencies involved are UNDP, WHO, UNICEF, and UNODC.

Additionally, the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia addresses regional security. Key projects encompass legal aid strengthening, violence protection for women and children, trade improvement, water resource management, and pandemic preparedness, supported by significant government financial contributions.

