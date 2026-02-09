“GəncVİZYON” ideathon successfully concludes with Nar’s partnership

The “GəncVİZYON” ideathon, dedicated to Youth Day and organized by the Youth Foundation, has successfully concluded with the partnership of Nar, Azerbaijan’s affordable mobile operator.



Within the framework of the project, 240 young people aged 18–29 worked in 40 teams on ideas across key focus areas, including the future of education and skills, youth employment and entrepreneurship, the digital future and artificial intelligence, social initiatives and volunteering, as well as a green and sustainable future. Following the mentors’ evaluation, 10 teams advanced to the final stage. During the final stage of the ideathon, teams presented their ideas to the jury, and based on the results, three teams were announced as winners. At the closing ceremony, officials and partners highlighted the importance of such initiatives in shaping young people’s strategic thinking and future-oriented perspectives.



It should be noted that the project, organized in line with the requirements of the state youth policy implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, aims to make a significant contribution to the development of an enterprising and innovative young generation.

