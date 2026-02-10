TRIPP likely to unlock new horizons for Uzbekistan - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. The TRIPP initiative (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) may open new horizons for Uzbekistan, primarily in the development of transport and logistics infrastructure and the country’s integration into global supply chains, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor Ranokhon Tursunova told Trend.

“The initiative envisages modernization of existing routes and the creation of new transport corridors, increasing the efficiency of multimodal transportation, as well as introducing modern standards in customs administration and logistics,” she noted.

According to the expert, TRIPP may also play a particularly important role in attracting investment and advanced technologies into the development of green energy, sustainable transport, and the digitalization of trade.

“These areas directly correspond to Uzbekistan’s national priorities in sustainable development, energy efficiency, and reducing its carbon footprint,” Tursunova emphasized.

She added that TRIPP could become a tool for expanding the country’s trade, economic, and infrastructure potential, provided the initiative is implemented pragmatically and inclusively.

“It is important that its implementation remains free from political considerations and focused on practical results,” the professor said.

The expert also drew attention to the fact that for Central Asian states, which lack direct access to global seaports, the diversification of transport routes, modernization of logistics systems, and attraction of infrastructure investment are of strategic importance.

“In this context, TRIPP may become an additional factor in strengthening regional connectivity and expanding access to international markets,” she concluded.

On August 8, 2025, in Washington, with the participation of US President Donald Trump, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, a joint declaration was signed. One of the points of the document provides for the launch of the Zangezur corridor ("Trump Route" or TRIPP) to unblock regional communications. In addition, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia initialed an agreement on peace and interstate relations.

In January 2026, the Armenian Foreign Ministry published the agreement signed between Armenia and the U.S. on the implementation of the TRIPP project. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Washington and presented a framework program for the implementation of the TRIPP project. The published document was assessed as a new step towards fulfilling the commitments made at the White House on August 8, 2025, to support the establishment of a sustainable peace in the South Caucasus.

The joint statement of Mirzoyan and Rubio said that Armenia intends to approve and support the establishment of the TRIPP Development Company, which will be responsible for the development of the TRIPP project. The company will be granted the right to implement the project for an initial period of 49 years. Yerevan plans to offer Washington 74% of the shares of TRIPP Development Company while retaining 26%.