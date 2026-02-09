Iran sees opportunity in Oman talks - President Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Iran views the latest round of nuclear talks with the U.S., facilitated by neighboring countries and hosted by Oman, as a valuable chance for achieving a fair and balanced resolution, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at the Islamic Republic Day event held in Tehran with the participation of diplomatic representatives of foreign countries today, Trend reports.

He asserts that Iran highlights the necessity of securing its rights under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which encompasses uranium enrichment, as well as the removal of sanctions imposed on the country.

Pezeshkian noted that Iran hopes for these discussions to yield a favorable outcome provided the other party meets its commitments.

“Iran extends a hand of friendship to countries that are willing to cooperate sincerely. Strengthening diplomacy with the provinces, especially border provinces, to develop relations with neighboring countries and foreign trade is among the government’s priorities,” he noted.

On February 6, talks between Iran and the U.S. on the nuclear program began in Muscat, the capital of Oman. Both sides agreed to continue the negotiations.

