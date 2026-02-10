Kazakhstan targets IsDB funds to boost infrastructure in economic zones
Kazakhstan is set to secure significant investments from the Islamic Development Bank to accelerate infrastructure development in its special economic and industrial zones, aiming to enhance the country's investment climate and support new industrial projects.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy