Azerbaijan exhibits its premium products in China (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Azerbaijani products have been showcased at the premium products exhibition held in China, Trend reports via the nation's Ministry of Economy.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijani products are being displayed at foreign product exhibitions and fairs held in Beijing, a joint initiative of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the Beijing Municipal People's Government.

The ministry noted that the international premium products exhibition, organized on the eve of the Chinese New Year and held under the slogan "A big market for everyone: Export to China," has the character of a shopping festival.

"With the support of the office of our country's trade representative in China, the Azerbaijan Trade House in Beijing presents products manufactured under the Made in Azerbaijan brand, including wine and other alcoholic beverages, pomegranate juices, compotes, jams, and tea, in special pavilions at the capital's Ritan and Wanyuan-Wangfujing Outlet shopping centers. In addition, Azerbaijani sweets and souvenirs related to our national culture are also presented in the pavilions," the ministry emphasized.

The six-day series of fairs is held in the Chaoyang and Tongzhou districts of Beijing.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel