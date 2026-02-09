Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
VP JD Vance’s visit demonstrates strength of U.S. -Azerbaijan relations - embassy

Politics Materials 9 February 2026 18:50 (UTC +04:00)
VP JD Vance's visit demonstrates strength of U.S. -Azerbaijan relations - embassy
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. This week, Vice President JD Vance will visit Azerbaijan, marking the highest-level visit to Azerbaijan in many years, the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan said in a post on its official social media page, Trend reports.

"The Vice President’s visit reflects the strength of the U.S.-Azerbaijan relationship and our shared commitment to expanding cooperation and advancing peace and stability in the South Caucasus," the embassy said.

