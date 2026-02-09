Uzbekistan views TRIPP as multi-level platform of opportunities - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. For Uzbekistan, the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) initiative could become a multi-level platform of opportunities, fitting organically into the country’s strategy of openness and economic modernization, Doctor of Sociology from Uzbekistan, Azamat Seitov told Trend.

“First of all, TRIPP opens up qualitatively new transit and logistics prospects for Uzbekistan. As a country without direct access to the world’s seas, Uzbekistan is objectively interested in diversifying its transport routes,” the expert noted.

He believes that creating new routes aimed at the South Caucasus and extending to Western markets will help break the mold of relying on just a few traditional paths, bolster the strength of foreign trade, and trim down logistics costs for both exporters and importers.

“In this sense, TRIPP complements national efforts to transform Uzbekistan into a regional transport and logistics hub,” he emphasized.

Seitov also drew attention to the trade and economic dimension of the initiative.

“Participation in the project creates conditions for a more active entry of Uzbek products into the markets of Europe and the Middle East through multimodal routes, as well as for attracting foreign partners in processing, storage, and transportation of goods,” the expert said.

Speaking about the upcoming visit of U.S. Vice President James David Vance to Azerbaijan, Seitov noted that the trip could become an important stage in promoting TRIPP not only for the South Caucasus, but also in a broader regional context, including Central Asia.

“I believe that Vance’s visit will contribute to the implementation of this initiative as an important part of the region’s transit and infrastructure agenda. Today, the United States views this project as a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening the peace agenda and trade and infrastructure integration in the South Caucasus, which may have a direct impact on neighboring regions, including Central Asia,” the expert added.

On August 8, 2025, in Washington, with the participation of US President Donald Trump, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, a joint declaration was signed. One of the points of the document provides for the launch of the Zangezur corridor (“Trump Route” or TRIPP) to unblock regional communications. In addition, the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia initialed an agreement on peace and interstate relations.

In January 2026, the Armenian Foreign Ministry published the agreement signed between Armenia and the U.S. on the implementation of the TRIPP project. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Washington and presented a framework program for the implementation of the TRIPP project. The published document was assessed as a new step towards fulfilling the commitments made at the White House on August 8, 2025, to support the establishment of a sustainable peace in the South Caucasus.

The joint statement of Mirzoyan and Rubio said that Armenia intends to approve and support the establishment of the TRIPP Development Company, which will be responsible for the development of the TRIPP project. The company will be granted the right to implement the project for an initial period of 49 years. Yerevan plans to offer Washington 74% of the shares of TRIPP Development Company while retaining 26%.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel