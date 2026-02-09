Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 9, Trend reports.
According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to February 8.
The official rate for $1 stood at 1,270,158 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,502,279 rials. Meanwhile, on February 8, the euro was priced at 1,477,965 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on February 9
|
Rial on February 8
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1,270,158
|
1,250,436
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
1,727,712
|
1,702,177
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
1,638,773
|
1,611,729
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
140,959
|
138,562
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
131,260
|
129,064
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
201,042
|
197,720
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
14,025
|
13,809
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
345,857
|
340,486
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
4,136,334
|
4,074,306
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
454,431
|
447,185
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
805,973
|
795,449
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
162,588
|
160,029
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
3,302,891
|
3,255,230
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
929,120
|
914,357
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
764,101
|
752,189
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
79,226
|
78,016
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
29,124
|
28,686
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
16,495
|
16,232
|
1 Qatari rial
|
QAR
|
338,709
|
343,526
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
95,855
|
94,721
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
11,485
|
11,301
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
891,703
|
877,037
|
1 Saudi rial
|
SAR
|
338,709
|
333,450
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
3,378,080
|
3,325,627
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
998,205
|
982,828
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
1,039,329
|
1,022,683
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
41,079
|
40,419
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
605
|
596
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
876,151
|
862,632
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
201,071
|
197,929
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
183,075
|
180,262
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
4,025,999
|
3,954,703
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
321,729
|
316,838
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
867,012
|
853,872
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
1,791,478
|
1,763,661
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
1,502,279
|
1,477,965
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
256,768
|
252,836
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
4,72,447
|
464,880
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiah
|
IDR
|
75,390
|
74,228
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
19,513
|
19,268
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
4,42,708
|
435,913
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
747,152
|
735,548
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
2,171,132
|
2,136,340
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
135,551
|
133,446
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
366,774
|
357,451
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
3,334
|
3,289
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,596,354 rials and $1 costs 1,349,697.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.56-1.59 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.85-1.88 million rials.
