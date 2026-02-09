Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 9

Economy Materials 9 February 2026 09:26 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 9

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 9, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to February 8.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,270,158 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,502,279 rials. Meanwhile, on February 8, the euro was priced at 1,477,965 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 9

Rial on February 8

1 US dollar

USD

1,270,158

1,250,436

1 British pound

GBP

1,727,712

1,702,177

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,638,773

1,611,729

1 Swedish króna

SEK

140,959

138,562

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

131,260

129,064

1 Danish krone

DKK

201,042

197,720

1 Indian rupee

INR

14,025

13,809

1 UAE Dirham

AED

345,857

340,486

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,136,334

4,074,306

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

454,431

447,185

100 Japanese yen

JPY

805,973

795,449

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

162,588

160,029

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,302,891

3,255,230

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

929,120

914,357

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

764,101

752,189

1 South African rand

ZAR

79,226

78,016

1 Turkish lira

TRY

29,124

28,686

1 Russian ruble

RUB

16,495

16,232

1 Qatari rial

QAR

338,709

343,526

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

95,855

94,721

1 Syrian pound

SYP

11,485

11,301

1 Australian dollar

AUD

891,703

877,037

1 Saudi rial

SAR

338,709

333,450

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,378,080

3,325,627

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

998,205

982,828

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,039,329

1,022,683

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

41,079

40,419

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

605

596

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

876,151

862,632

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

201,071

197,929

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

183,075

180,262

100 Thai baht

THB

4,025,999

3,954,703

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

321,729

316,838

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

867,012

853,872

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,791,478

1,763,661

1 euro

EUR

1,502,279

1,477,965

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

256,768

252,836

1 Georgian lari

GEL

4,72,447

464,880

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

75,390

74,228

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

19,513

19,268

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

4,42,708

435,913

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

747,152

735,548

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,171,132

2,136,340

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

135,551

133,446

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

366,774

357,451

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,334

3,289

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,596,354 rials and $1 costs 1,349,697.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.56-1.59 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.85-1.88 million rials.

