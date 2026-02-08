Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 8

Economy Materials 8 February 2026 10:34 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 8, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to February 7.

The official rate for $1 is 1,250,436 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,484,322 rials. On February 7, the euro was priced at 1,484,322 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 8

Rial on February 7

1 US dollar

USD

1,250,436

1,256,590

1 British pound

GBP

1,702,177

1,709,491

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,611,729

1,619,401

1 Swedish króna

SEK

138,562

139,329

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

129,064

129,970

1 Danish krone

DKK

197,720

198,766

1 Indian rupee

INR

13,809

13,870

1 UAE Dirham

AED

340,486

342,162

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,074,306

4,090,517

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

447,185

449,157

100 Japanese yen

JPY

795,449

799,817

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

160,029

160,813

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,255,230

3,265,858

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

914,357

920,826

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

752,189

756,332

1 South African rand

ZAR

78,016

78,441

1 Turkish lira

TRY

28,686

28,812

1 Russian ruble

RUB

16,232

16,320

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

343,526

345,217

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

94,721

95,918

1 Syrian pound

SYP

11,301

11,368

1 Australian dollar

AUD

877,037

881,249

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

333,450

335,091

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,325,627

3,341,995

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

982,828

988,128

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,022,683

1,027,515

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

40,419

40,616

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

596

598

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

862,632

866,445

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

197,929

198,438

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

180,262

181,123

100 Thai baht

THB

3,954,703

3,984,821

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

316,838

318,325

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

853,872

858,637

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,763,661

1,772,341

1 euro

EUR

1,477,965

1,484,322

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

252,836

253,928

1 Georgian lari

GEL

464,880

467,744

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

74,228

74,592

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

19,268

19,196

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

435,913

437,829

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

735,548

739,171

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,136,340

2,148,728

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

133,446

134,033

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

357,451

358,310

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,289

3,318

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,592,073 rials and $1 costs 1,346,977.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.52-1.55 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.80-1.83 million rials.

