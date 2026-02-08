Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 8, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 46 currencies went up compared to February 7.

The official rate for $1 is 1,250,436 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,484,322 rials. On February 7, the euro was priced at 1,484,322 rials.

Currency Rial on February 8 Rial on February 7 1 US dollar USD 1,250,436 1,256,590 1 British pound GBP 1,702,177 1,709,491 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,611,729 1,619,401 1 Swedish króna SEK 138,562 139,329 1 Norwegian krone NOK 129,064 129,970 1 Danish krone DKK 197,720 198,766 1 Indian rupee INR 13,809 13,870 1 UAE Dirham AED 340,486 342,162 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,074,306 4,090,517 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 447,185 449,157 100 Japanese yen JPY 795,449 799,817 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 160,029 160,813 1 Omani rial OMR 3,255,230 3,265,858 1 Canadian dollar CAD 914,357 920,826 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 752,189 756,332 1 South African rand ZAR 78,016 78,441 1 Turkish lira TRY 28,686 28,812 1 Russian ruble RUB 16,232 16,320 1 Qatari riyal QAR 343,526 345,217 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 94,721 95,918 1 Syrian pound SYP 11,301 11,368 1 Australian dollar AUD 877,037 881,249 1 Saudi riyal SAR 333,450 335,091 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,325,627 3,341,995 1 Singapore dollar SGD 982,828 988,128 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,022,683 1,027,515 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 40,419 40,616 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 596 598 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 862,632 866,445 1 Libyan dinar LYD 197,929 198,438 1 Chinese yuan CNY 180,262 181,123 100 Thai baht THB 3,954,703 3,984,821 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 316,838 318,325 1,000 South Korean won KRW 853,872 858,637 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,763,661 1,772,341 1 euro EUR 1,477,965 1,484,322 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 252,836 253,928 1 Georgian lari GEL 464,880 467,744 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 74,228 74,592 1 Afghan afghani AFN 19,268 19,196 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 435,913 437,829 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 735,548 739,171 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,136,340 2,148,728 1 Tajik somoni TJS 133,446 134,033 1 Turkmen manat TMT 357,451 358,310 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,289 3,318

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,592,073 rials and $1 costs 1,346,977.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.52-1.55 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.80-1.83 million rials.

