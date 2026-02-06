Kyrgyzstan sets sights on direct flights to Bahrain’s Manama

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 6. Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ulukbek Maripov, put forward an initiative to launch direct regular flights between Bishkek and Manama, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

The proposal was voiced during his working visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain on February 4, 2026, at a meeting with Bahrain’s Minister of Finance and National Economy, Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

According to the Ambassador, the establishment of direct, regular air services between Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain has the potential to significantly enhance business exchanges and stimulate investment.

The discussions also centered on broadening trade, economic, and investment cooperation between the two nations, with a particular emphasis on addressing institutional and infrastructure-related challenges.

Another critical area of focus was the formation of a joint Kyrgyz-Bahraini intergovernmental commission. Prime Minister Maripov indicated that the inaugural meeting of the commission is tentatively scheduled to take place in Kyrgyzstan as early as 2026. Additionally, the parties explored the possibility of intensifying bilateral visits and expanding the legal and contractual framework that governs their relations.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s Minister expressed a strong commitment to supporting the proposed initiatives and pledged to facilitate their development through the relevant governmental bodies.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue working on bilateral issues and to focus on practical steps to strengthen trade and economic cooperation.