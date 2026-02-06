Azerbaijan maps out development plans for its startup ecosystem

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The current state and development prospects of the startup ecosystem were discussed in Azerbaijan, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We held a meeting with startup representatives.

During the meeting, we discussed the current state and development prospects of the startup ecosystem in our country.

At the same time, we reviewed the proposals put forward for the promotion of innovative initiatives and exchanged views on the support mechanisms that the state can provide in this process," the post reads.