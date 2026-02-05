EBRD invests over €800 million in Serbia in 2025, surpassing €10 billion milestone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.5. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) delivered more than €800 million of new investment in Serbia in 2025, marking the third consecutive year above that level and reinforcing its position as the leading international financial institution in the country, Trend reports citing the Bank.

The Bank financed a record 42 projects last year, with 84% of investment directed to the private sector, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Nearly half of Serbia’s 2025 investment was channeled through local banks, leasing companies, and partner financial institutions to support SMEs, including youth- and women-led enterprises, green and digital transition initiatives, and trade expansion. Advisory services were also provided to help SMEs increase competitiveness and integrate into international value chains.

The EBRD’s Star Venture Program supported 31 high-potential startups in Serbia and trained over 200 early-stage entrepreneurs, reflecting the Bank’s focus on strengthening the country’s innovation ecosystem.

In the corporate sector, the Bank extended growth and sustainability-linked finance to companies in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, agribusiness, and technology. Cofinancing alongside foreign direct investors was also provided, particularly for real estate projects.

Environmental infrastructure remained a priority, with new programs targeting air quality improvements, sustainable heating, and replacement of polluting boiler houses across multiple municipalities. Transport sector support included financing for Serbia Voz to purchase sleeping cars for international rail services.

The EBRD also supported Serbia’s energy transition, providing technical assistance for the country’s second renewables auction, which allocated 645 MW across 10 wind and solar projects, delivering competitively priced clean energy.

Since entering Serbia, the EBRD has invested more than €10.6 billion through 404 projects, focusing on private-sector competitiveness, sustainable infrastructure, and the green economy.