Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

EDB reveals size of Uzbekistan’s investment footprint in Afghanistan

Economy Materials 5 February 2026 07:18 (UTC +04:00)
EDB reveals size of Uzbekistan’s investment footprint in Afghanistan

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 5. Uzbekistan’s investments in Afghanistan include three ongoing projects with accumulated investments totaling $56.5 million as of mid-2025, Trend reports via the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

According to the bank, the key project is the development of the Tuti-Maidan gas field. The relevant contract was signed in October 2024 and provides for annual investments of $100 million over a 25-year period.

In addition, the Government of Uzbekistan is financing the construction of a madrasa in Mazar-i-Sharif, which began in 2024.

Uzbekistan’s investment portfolio in Afghanistan also includes an energy-sector project related to electricity supply and supporting infrastructure, the bank noted.

Meanwhile, the total accumulated volume of foreign direct investment from Eurasian countries in Afghanistan amounted to $190 million as of the first half of 2025. The EDB’s Mutual Investment Database currently records seven active investment projects in Afghanistan.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more