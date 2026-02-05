EDB reveals size of Uzbekistan’s investment footprint in Afghanistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 5. Uzbekistan’s investments in Afghanistan include three ongoing projects with accumulated investments totaling $56.5 million as of mid-2025, Trend reports via the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

According to the bank, the key project is the development of the Tuti-Maidan gas field. The relevant contract was signed in October 2024 and provides for annual investments of $100 million over a 25-year period.

In addition, the Government of Uzbekistan is financing the construction of a madrasa in Mazar-i-Sharif, which began in 2024.

Uzbekistan’s investment portfolio in Afghanistan also includes an energy-sector project related to electricity supply and supporting infrastructure, the bank noted.

Meanwhile, the total accumulated volume of foreign direct investment from Eurasian countries in Afghanistan amounted to $190 million as of the first half of 2025. The EDB’s Mutual Investment Database currently records seven active investment projects in Afghanistan.