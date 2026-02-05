Rystad Energy releases forecast for oil prices over next two years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The average price per barrel of oil over the next two years will be $60, the Research Director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region at Rystad Energy, Aditya Saraswat, said, Trend reports.

"This year, oil prices are $60 per barrel, and the forecast for next year is the same - $60 per barrel. These are fundamental indicators based on the current balance of supply and demand. Of course, geopolitical shocks or changes in OPEC policy could affect the market, but overall, the combination of fundamental factors with current supply and demand gives us these figures," he said.

According to Saraswat, there are slight fluctuations in spot prices: geopolitical events do not keep premiums high for long.

“For example, when the situation in Iran escalates, prices rise temporarily, but then fall again. That is, if events do not directly affect supply chains and demand, prices remain relatively stable,” he noted.