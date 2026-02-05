Azerbaijan stands ready to mediate on several int'l issues, Deputy FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Azerbaijan is ready to act as a mediator and initiator of dialogue on a range of important international issues, the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev said at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Youth Week event in Baku, Trend reports.

“We have already hosted meetings of representatives of various countries and political groups to discuss problems and seek possible solutions,” Rafiyev said.

According to him, Azerbaijan pursues a policy of good neighborliness, contributes to strengthening Islamic solidarity, while being part of European civilization, and consistently promotes a policy of non-alignment.

“All this once again confirms that Azerbaijan's contribution to world politics and the formation of a stable international system is significant and in demand,” he noted.

The deputy minister emphasized that Azerbaijan's role as a “bridge builder” has traditionally had a geographical dimension, thanks to the country's location at the crossroads of East and West, North and South.