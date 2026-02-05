Azerbaijan's Baku hosts LEGIS International Legal Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. The LEGIS International Legal Forum is currently underway in Azerbaijan's Baku, bringing together senior figures from PASHA Holding LLC, legal experts, and media representatives, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony of the forum will feature speeches by PASHA Holding Chief Executive Officer Jalal Gasimov, Director of Group Legal and Compliance at PASHA Holding, Aytaj Gasimova, Inam Karimov, Chairman of the Supreme Court and Judicial-Legal Council, Inam Karimov, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, and Minister of Culture Adil Karimli.

The forum will continue with speeches from local and international officials, and will conclude with presentations and an awards ceremony.

Will be updated