Turkmenistan, Croatia discuss strengthening bilateral ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 5. Turkmenistan and Croatia exchanged views on enhancing bilateral cooperation and multilateral initiatives, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy to Romania.

The talks were held during a meeting between Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Romania Annamammet Annayev and Ambassador of Croatia to Romania Marija Kapitanović in Bucharest. The sides noted positive dynamics in Turkmen-Croatian relations, based on mutual respect and constructive political dialogue.

The parties also discussed prospects for intensifying political and interparliamentary dialogue, as well as expanding collaboration between relevant national bodies.

The diplomats confirmed their interest in developing cultural and humanitarian ties and expressed readiness to continue contacts, including at the highest level, to further strengthen Turkmen-Croatian cooperation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel