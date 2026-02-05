Azerbaijan plans to advance digitalization in criminal cases - Prosecutor General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Azerbaijan is making significant progress in sending criminal cases to courts electronically, with technical challenges largely resolved, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev stated during his speech at the "LEGIS" International Legal Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

Aliyev noted that a draft law prepared by the Prosecutor General’s Office on legislative amendments, currently under review in the Azerbaijani Parliament, also addresses other digital matters, including electronic evidence collection, preservation, and issues previously lacking legal regulation.

Aliyev emphasized that artificial intelligence (AI) technologies have begun to be used in prosecutorial processes. "Since the end of last year, AI has been applied to determine the appropriate recipient for incoming applications and to propose which official should review a document. AI is also being tested to assist in criminal investigations and to help manage citizen inquiries received by the Prosecutor’s Office under staff supervision," he explained.

He stressed that AI does not replace humans but serves as a tool to support legal decision-making, making it more objective and efficient. However, Aliyev warned that the use of AI carries risks, particularly in areas lacking legal regulation, and that clear rules are needed to ensure ethical and responsible implementation.

"The core challenge lies in the absence of a clear legal framework governing the use of AI technologies. In particular, there is ongoing debate over liability; should responsibility for any incorrect decision, advice, or action lie with the AI manufacturer or the user?

I believe that to ensure AI is used ethically and responsibly, a comprehensive regulatory framework with clear rules and standards must be established.

It is also important to highlight the strong commitment of the country’s political leadership to AI development. This is reflected in key initiatives, including the Presidential Order approving the 'Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025-2028,' signed on March 19, 2025. One of the strategy’s primary goals is to embed AI into national legislation by establishing its foundational norms and defining ethical principles and guidelines for its use.

Looking ahead, one of the main risks is excessive reliance on AI, which could erode individuals’ independent thinking, analytical skills, and decision-making abilities. This dependence is particularly concerning for young people, as it may foster intellectual passivity," he noted.

Aliyev cautioned that overreliance on AI could weaken independent thinking and analytical skills, especially among youth, potentially diminishing the human factor in decision-making.

"Ultimately, if unchecked, the human factor could be overshadowed by technology, allowing systems to dominate decision-making processes. Legal regulation is essential to maintain the proper balance, and in some cases, restrictions on AI use may be necessary. For instance, several countries have already limited AI applications within higher education institutions to safeguard human oversight and critical thinking," he concluded.

