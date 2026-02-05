Azerbaijan's state social insurance revenues continue to rise in Jan. 2026
Mandatory state social insurance contributions increased compared to the same period of the previous year, reflecting positive dynamics in revenue collection.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy