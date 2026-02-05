President Ilham Aliyev's visit to UAE opens new stage of strategic partnership - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 2 opens a new stage of strategic partnership, the political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

According to him, the visit is of significant political and economic importance in terms of deepening the strategic partnership and is considered a logical continuation of the relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE, which have been developing on an upward trajectory in recent years.

"During President Ilham Aliyev's meetings with the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, the parties discussed issues of intensifying political dialogue, expanding economic cooperation, energy security, investment climate, and regional stability. President Ilham Aliyev's visit was also in line with Azerbaijan's strategy to strengthen relations with the countries of the Middle East and consolidate its position as a reliable partner in the Gulf region," he explained.

Garayev stated that the documents signed during the visit attracted particular attention.

"With the participation of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and the UAE, a document was signed on the sale of a certain part of the non-controlling stake owned by the Ministry of Economy in the Southern Gas Corridor CJSC to XRG Company, the investment arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. This agreement not only demonstrates the growing interest of international investors in the Azerbaijani energy sector but also further strengthens the financial sustainability of a strategic project such as the Southern Gas Corridor. At the same time, this step strengthens Azerbaijan's leading role in projects that contribute to Europe's energy security," he noted.

The analyst emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev's visit was significant not only in terms of economic, but also in terms of the development of cooperation in the security and defense sectors.

"During the visit, a letter of intent on defense cooperation was signed between the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the UAE. This document opens up new opportunities for expanding relations between the two countries in the areas of military cooperation, defense industry, and exchange of experience.

In general, this visit demonstrates that Azerbaijani-UAE relations have reached a new stage, and cooperation based on trust and mutual interests between the parties has further strengthened. President Ilham Aliyev's visit is considered an important diplomatic step that strengthens Azerbaijan's position as a reliable partner on a regional and global scale," Garayev concluded.